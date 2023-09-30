SADC CONDEMNS ATTACKS ON HH, DR NEVERS MUMBA

The SADC Extra-Ordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ Troika is concerned with personal attacks and threats in the media, directed at SADC Elections Observer Mission Head NEVERS MUMBA and the Chairperson of the Organ, President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.

The Ministers have noted that the attacks undermine the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections and might have a negative bearing on the election observer missions that are being deployed in the future elections.

The Ministerial Committee also notes that there is a risk that if unchecked, further attacks on the leadership of the Organ and the SADC Election Observer Mission Head have the potential to damage the credibility of SADC as an Institution.

The ministers say the attacks were made by individuals in both the ruling ZANU PF Political party and some high level positions in the Government of Zimbabwe since the Zimbabwe SADC Elections Observer Mission -SEOM -released its preliminary statement on August 25, 2023.

In a Statement to ZNBC News, after the Virtual Extra-Ordinary Meeting, The Committee said the narrative in these attacks have been that the SADC Elections Observer Mission – Preliminary Statement on the Zimbabwe Elections was personally authored by Dr. MUMBA.

The meeting noted that the SADC Election Observer missions are in line with the SADC principles and guidelines governing democratic elections and that reports are produced by a collective of member states observers led by the organ troika and supported by the secretariat