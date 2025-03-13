SADC decides to withdraw troops from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

SADC decides to withdraw troops from DRC



The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has initiated a phased withdrawal of its troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).





This decision, made during a recent summit of regional heads of state, officially concludes the mandate of the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC).





SADC deployed forces to the DRC in December 2023 to support the Congolese army against rebel factions, notably the M23 insurgents.





Despite extending the mission’s mandate in late 2024, SAMIDRC faced significant challenges and suffered casualties in 2025.





The withdrawal raises concerns about the DRC’s capacity to manage rebel threats independently. The M23 group has seized substantial territory in eastern Congo, a region rich in minerals, intensifying a conflict linked to the aftermath of Rwanda’s 1994 genocide.