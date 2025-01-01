SADC FINALLY VOICE OUT OVER MOZAMBIQUE UNREST

SADC FINALLY VOICEOUT OVER MOZAMBIQUE UNREST



SADC has finally come out on the political unrest in Mozambique calling for parties to dialogue.





The Zambian Eye the other day questioned why SADC had remained mute on the unrest in Mozambique despite lives being lost.



Over 200 people are reported to have so far died with some police stations, Coca-Cola factory, ruling party headquarters gutted.



‘…We are deeply concerned by the continued loss of lives, injuries, destruction of private property and public infrastructure. The current situation has also caused significant economic challenges on the nation, disrupted cross-border trade, and hindered the free movement of people,” reads a statement by SADC.





SADC calls upon all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that escalate violence and unrest. It also reaffirms readiness to assist, through appropriate mechanisms, in facilitating a peaceful resolution to the existing challenges. We therefore appeal for an immediate cessation of all hostilities, while reiterating the importance of prioritizing the well-being and livelihoods of the Mozambican people.





The Tanzanian president Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan who is the Chairman of Politics, Defence and Security issued the statement.



Zambian Eye, 31st December 2024