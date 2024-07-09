SADC grapples with old problem in eastern Congo



The United States on Friday rallied warring sides in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to a new humanitarian truce, paving the way for the displaced to be provided with aid, while counting on a spinning coin to fall for the elusive dialogue.

According to Washington, the two-week truce starting midnight on Friday to July 19, is supposed to enable relief supplies to the more than three million people internally displaced in North Kivu Province and estimated 100,000 people forced out of homes near Kanyabayonga town.

US National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the deal commits the parties to the conflict “to silence their weapons, allow for the voluntary return of displaced people, and provide humanitarian personnel unfettered access to vulnerable populations.”

This is the second time the US has pushed parties to a temporary truce in eight months. In November, US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines traveled to the DRC as well as Rwanda and reached a similar deal.