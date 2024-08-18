The Southern African Development Community -SADC- has officially endorsed Zambia’s SAMUEL MAIMBO as the SADC candidate for the African Development Bank Presidency.



The decision was made at the 44th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government held on August, 17th 2024 in Harare, Zimbabwe.



Dr. MAIMBO was selected through a competitive process, emerging winner among seven contestants.



He will be the sole SADC candidate to contest the Presidency of AfDB during the elections which will be held in May 2025.



Dr. MAIMBO is currently Vice President – Budget Performance Review and Strategic Planning in the World Bank Group a position he has held since 2023.



Dr. MAIMBO, who has been with the bank since 2001, also served as Chief of Staff in the Office of the President at the World Bank Group.



And Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister MULAMBO HAIMBE, who represented President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA at the Summit, has expressed gratitude to SADC Member States for the confidence and trust reposed in the Zambian candidate.



Mr HAIMBE noted Zambia’s readiness to continue the spirited campaign for Dr. MAIMBO’s candidature ahead of the election.



The Minister notes that the development is a testament of the vision of President Hakainde Hichilema’s Administration to ensure that more Zambians offer their expertise and services to International Organisations.



This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.