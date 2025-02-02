SADC Leaders back DRC, Condemns aggression from M23



Southern African leaders gave “unwavering” backing Friday to the Democratic Republic of Congo, after the Rwanda-backed M23 group captured the biggest city in its mineral-rich east.





Southern African Development Community (SADC) held crisis talks in Harare, Zimbabwe on the escalating conflict in the eastern DR Congo which has raised concerns for regional security.





The DRC is one of the 16 member nations of the regional grouping.



The crisis talks were convened after 16 soldiers from South Africa and Malawi, also SADC members, were killed in fighting in recent days around the regional capital of Goma, where they were deployed as part of regional peacekeeping efforts.





The summit said that the objectives of the peacekeeping mission deployed in December 2023 “have not yet been realized,” the statement said.



It called for the immediate dispatch of defense officials from countries with troops in the peacekeeping force to review the troops on site.



(AFP)