SADC NOT HAPPY WITH ATTACKS ON NEVERS MUMBA

The Southern African Development Community SADC has described alleged attacks on the Head of its Observation Mission on the Zimbabwean elections NEVERS MUMBA as crude and misleading.

The SADC Secretariat says the SADC Electoral Observation Mission SEOM is currently in Zimbabwe to observe the electoral process of the 23-24 August Harmonized Elections in line with Article 3 of the Revised SADC Principles and Guideline Governing Democratic Elections.

In a statement sent issued in Lusaka, SADC says the preliminary report on the elections was issued based on observations made by the observers who were deployed to all the provinces of Zimbabwe, and consultations with stakeholders.

The statement says the report is a summary of initial findings adopted after consultations with Member States who form the SADC Organ Troika, supported by advice from the SADC Electoral Advisory Council SEAC, which is a body of judges from the Member States, and with support from the SADC Secretariat.

The regional Community insists that the SEOM Preliminary Statement is a collective position of SADC Observers, Troika Members, SEAC, and the SADC Secretariat and not a subjective opinion of one individual.

The statement further called for the people of Zimbabwe to remain calm and peaceful and use the legal system in case of any dispute regarding the outcome of the Harmonised Elections.

CREDIT: ZNBC