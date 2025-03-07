SADC to withdrawal troops from DRC

President Hakainde Hichilema writes….



This afternoon, as outgoing Chair, we participated in the extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Plus Summit to address the security situation in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Chaired by Tanzania’s President, HE Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan the summit provided an opportunity for us to express our deepest condolences to families who have lost loved ones in the ongoing conflict.



As a neighboring country, Zambia is deeply concerned about the instability in the DRC, which affects not only our nation but the entire region.

We stand in solidarity with fellow Heads of State in supporting the resolution for the withdrawal of SAMIDRC Force and its equipment. We also advocate for a peaceful, diplomatic solution to restore peace, order, and tranquility in Eastern DRC.





Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.