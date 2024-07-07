Sadio Mané agrees to leave Al Nassr on one condition

While he would be pushed towards the exit by Al Nassr, despite a contract which does not end until June 2026, Sadio Mané would still not have changed his mind and would not consider leaving the club anytime soon.

Indeed, according to information from Mohammed Al-Hayek, the Senegalese striker would be ready to leave Al Nassr only if his leaders pay him the remaining years of his contract, i.e. two years.

Note that Sadio Mané currently earns a salary of 40,000,000 euros (26,000,000,000 FCFA) per year. Which means he would wait for 80 million euros before packing up. According to the source, two other players are in the same situation: Talisca and Telles.

Sadio Mané’s career path, transfer costs, remuneration and more Arriving at Al Nassr last summer from Bayern Munich, the native of Bambaly is the author of 19 goals and 11 assists in 46 TCC matches. On Transfermarkt, the former Liverpool star is valued at 15 million euros.