Sadio Mane Joins Ronaldo At Al Nassr

Saudi club Al Nassr has announced the signing of Bayern Munich and Senegalese striker Sadio Mane on Tuesday despite having two years left on his contract with the German club thereby making him the latest big name to join the arab league and will be playing in the same team with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The German media estimated the transfer of the 31 year old former Liverpool striker to be in the region of around 30 million euros with an annual salary believed to be 40 million plus 10 million in bonuses based on performances.

Mane who emerged 2022 african footballer of the year is joining the club that first made a major move of signing a superstar to the Arab league when it pulled off a shocker in capturing Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mane was part of the side that had himself, Mohammed Salah and Roberto Firmino led by Jurgen Klopp that clinched the Champions League and Premier League in six seasons with Liverpool.

Though he was off to a good start at the begining of the season, things became more and more difficult especially when he injured his fibula in November which put an end to his season and prevented him from representing Senegal in the World Cup after inspiring them to a win at the African Cup Of Nations earlier in the year.

It was reported that Bayern fined Mane around 350,000 euros ($385,000) and was given gave him a one-match ban as a result of the physical clash he had with his teammate Leroy Sane.

He finish his disappointing season with 12 goals in 38 games in all competitions.

Besides, Ronaldo, he joins the likes of Marcelo Brozovic, left fullback Alex Telles and Ivorien midfielder Seko Fofana.