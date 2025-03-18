Sadio Mane: Proud New Father Dedicates Goal to Newly Born Daughter

Senegalese football icon, Sadio Mane, has delivered a heartwarming gesture to his newly-born daughter after scoring for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Friday evening.

The birth of his first child came with some luck as he ended his mini-goal drought with a clinical strike in the game against Al Kholood as the Knight of Najd strolled to a 3-1 victory.

Al Nassr played most of the second half with a man down but held on to continue their quest for the Saudi Pro League title.

In a post on social media after the match, Mane confirmed the birth of his daughter as he dedicated his goal to his ‘princess’.

“Three points. and a special way to welcome a princess,” he wrote on X.

Mane and his wife, Aisha Tamba, welcomed their new baby last week Thursday in Saudi Arabia.

The newly-born child has been named after his mother, Aminata, who he reveres and adores.

Meanwhile, in a thrilling encounter at the Al-Awwal Park, legendary forward and Al Nassr captain, Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the fourth minute.

Halfway in the first half, Mane doubled the advantage before winter signing Jhon Duran sealed victory in the 41st minute.

After the break, Al Kholood pulled once back through an own goal from Ali Lajami.

Mane named in Senegal squad

The Al-Nassr star has been named in Senegal’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.