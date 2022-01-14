SAFADA CALLS ON GOVERNEMNT TO AID FARMERS SUPPLIED WITH EXPIRED GROUNDNUTS IN EASTERN PROVINCE

By Lukundo Nankamba

The Small Scale Farmers Development Agency-SAFADA- is appealing to government to come to the aid of farmers that have been supplied with substandard groundnut seeds in Eastern Province.

2,254 farmers in Eastern Province reported poor germination of the seeds that were worth $66 million supplied to Chipata, Chipangali and Kasenengwa districts by three companies that were contracted by government under the Farmer Input Support Programme –FISP-.

SAFADA Executive Director Boyd Moobwe says this development is a drawback to the affected farmers and is urging government to ensure institutions in charge of verification of the seeds do their investigation well before giving it to farmers.

Mr. Moobwe has told Phoenix News that this development is also detrimental to farmers that are trying to improve on the crop diversification agenda.

PHOENIX NEWS