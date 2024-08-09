Saka, Rice Will Be Ready For Premier League Opener

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta is confident that the duo of Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice will be ready for their first game of the season against Wolves.

The Gunners will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Emirates Stadium on August 17 to kickstart their 2024-25 Premier League season.

Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice resumed training with the club on Monday following their involvement in the Euro 2024, both players played a huge role in leading England to the final of the competition.

Arteta believes they will be ready for the new season despite missing the major part of the club’s pre-season training. Saka and Rice came off the bench in the 4-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.

He said, “The season starts in nine or 10 days so they have to be ready,” he said. “These are the demands they have right now. We really look after them when they are with us, when we have the ability to give them days off we do. We gave them days off before the start of the Euros and we have given them the rest that they needed.

“The best thing to do is to look in their faces and there is that spark in their eyes, to come back and say: ‘I don’t want to miss it because I know how hard it is going to be.’ That is the best sign, that the players want it.”

Arteta also provided an update on Jurriel Timber’s injury after the Dutchman missed the friendly against Bayer Leverkusen.

He said, “With Jurrien he had a little discomfort in his foot the last few days. After the amount of time he has been out, we did not want to take any risks with him.”

Timber has been out of action for over a year and he is gradually working his way back into full fitness.