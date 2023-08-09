Sakala pens down contract with Saudi’s AL-Fayha

FOLLOWING his departure from the Scottish League side Rangers Football Club, Fashion Sakala Jr has confirmed joining AL-Fayha in Saudi Arabia pro league.

After two impactful seasons at Rangers, Sakala announced his departure with a mix of sadness and gratitude.

Joining Rangers from Oostende in 2021, he made 91 appearances and scored 24 goals during his time with the club.

He won the Scottish Cup and was a UEFA Europa League finalist from his time at the club,

Rangers Football confirm Sakala’s departure to Al-Fayha Football Club for an undisclosed fee.

Embracing the new challenge, Sakala expressed optimism and determination to contribute his passion and dedication to the success of the team.

“I am absolutely delighted to announce that I have joined AL-Fayha Football Club! The opportunity to be part of AL-Fayha is an honor and a challenge that I wholeheartedly embrace.”

“I am filled with optimism and determination as I look forward to contributing my passion and dedication to the success of the team,” Sakala shared on his Facebook page.

Sakala further expressed his gratitude to his fans for their support.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba