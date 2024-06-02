SAKWIBA SIKOTA CONGRATULATES NHP ON SUCCESSFUL MANDEVU RALLY, CONDEMNS UPND CADRES AND POLICE

ULP CONGRATULATES NHP ON SUCCESSFUL MANDEVU RALLY, CONDEMNS UPND CADRES AND POLICE

Lusaka, 1 June 2024 – The United Liberal Party (ULP) has congratulated the New Heritage Party (NHP) and its President Chishala Kateka for the successful rally held in Mandevu today. In a statement, ULP President Sakwiba Sikota praised the NHP for their efforts and highlighted significant issues raised during the event.

According to Sikota, the Mandevu rally provided “undeniable evidence” of violent behavior by UPND cadres, who were reportedly wielding pangas and terrorizing the peaceful members of the community. The ULP leader criticized the ruling party for failing to control its cadres and accused the Zambia Police, under the leadership of Graphel Musamba, of acting as a political tool for the UPND.

“The NHP Rally presented indisputable evidence that the Zambia Police under Graphel Musamba are a political tool of the untouchable UPND youth wing,” Sikota said. “Musamba and his force were unable to arrest any of the UPND cadres who were terrorizing the peaceful members of the Mandevu community. The Mandevu residents just wanted to hear what the opposition had to offer.”

Sikota urged the NHP to notify the police of their intention to hold another rally in Mandevu this month, predicting that the UPND cadres would again demonstrate the shrinking democratic space in Zambia. He stressed the importance of highlighting these issues to the international community.

“Graphel Musamba and the UPND will again demonstrate to the international community the dawn of shrinking democratic space in Zambia,” Sikota added. “We are sure the UPND cadres will come and campaign for you again.”

Sikota called on all Zambians, especially those in Mandevu, to support the efforts of the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) in standing up against what he described as oppressive tactics by the ruling party.

©Nkani Online 2024 #NewsOnDemand