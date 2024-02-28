IT’S ALL LIES, SAKWIBA AND SILAVWE ONLY SUBMITTED INCOMPLETE FINGER PRINT FORMS TODAY – POLICE

SAKWIBA SIKOTA IS LYING – POLICE

February 28, 2024-The Zambia Police Service wishes to address recent misinformation that was aired on the Red Hot Breakfast Show yesterday February 27, 2024 , alleging that Mr. Sakwiba Sikota had submitted fingerprint forms for the procession as part of the registration process for the United Kwacha Alliance at the Zambia Police Service Headquarters.

The facts surrounding this matter are as follows: Today, February 28, 2024, at 16:10 hours, Mr. Sakwiba Sikota, accompanied by Mr. Silawve, presented incomplete forms required for the partial fulfillment of the registration process. Contrary to the information aired, the fingerprint forms were not handed in on an earlier date, as suggested by Mr. Sakwiba Sikota.

Upon examination of the presented forms, it was determined that they were incomplete, and as per the established procedures, Mr. Sikota and Mr. Silawve were advised to rectify the deficiencies and resubmit the correct and complete documentation.

We would like to emphasize the importance of truthfulness and accuracy in communication, particularly when it involves matters of national interest. It is crucial for eminent personalities like Mr. Sakwiba Sikota to be truthful and the media to verify information with the concerned authorities before disseminating it to the public. Misinformation can lead to confusion and adversely affect public perception.

The Zambia Police Service reiterates its call for responsible reporting and communication, urging individuals and media outlets to adhere to the principles of accuracy and verification. The dissemination of falsehoods on matters of national importance may result in legal consequences, including prosecution against those found to be in violation.

We appreciate the cooperation of the public and the media in ensuring that information shared with the public is accurate and verified.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.