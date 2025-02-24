Salah Scores As Liverpool Defeat Man City To Go 11 Points Clear

Mohammed Salah scored a goal, and recorded an assist to lead Liverpool to a 2-0 win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Reds produced a clinical performance to go 11 points clear of Arsenal in the Premier League title race, while condemning the defending champions to another damaging defeat to their top four hopes.

Erling Haaland missed out on the encounter due to injury, but Kevin De Bruyne was handed a rare start

Salah gave the visitors an early lead in the 14th minute with a close range finish past Ederson to set the ball rolling for his team.

The Egyptian forward turned provider in the 37th minute to assist Dominik Szoboszlai, who finished past Ederson with a low effort to give Liverpool a 2-0 lead going into the halftime break.

The table-toppers held on in the second half to earn a vital victory which pushed them closer to the Premier League title.

Liverpool are now 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, while they are 20 points clear of Manchester City, who are in fourth position.

Up next for Liverpool is a clash against Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday.

Man City will welcome Tottenham to the Etihad Stadium on the same day in a bid to boost their top four hopes.