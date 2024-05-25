Salah shaves his hair! Check out his new look

Mohamed Salah unveils a bold new appearance as Liverpool enters the post-Jurgen Klopp era, appearing to have shaved his head.

The 31-year-old forward concludes his seventh season at Anfield with an additional 25 goals, bringing his total tally to 211 for the Premier League giants.

Maintaining his influential role, Salah is anticipated to remain with the Merseyside club for at least another year.

Approaching the final year of his contract with Liverpool, Salah’s future remains uncertain, amidst speculation linking him to the Saudi Pro League.

Despite this, Liverpool aims to retain key players amid Klopp’s departure and the arrival of new head coach Arne Slot.

Salah’s refreshed appearance symbolizes a new chapter for the club as they transition into a new era.