15TH DECEMBER, 2021

UNITED TEACHERS UNION OF ZAMBIA (UNITUZ) WISHES TO UPDATE ITS MEMBERS ON THE STRIDES MADE DURING 2022 NEGOTIATIONS FOR IMPROVED SALARIES AND CONDITIONS OF SERVICE FOR PUBLIC SERVICE WORKERS.

THE UNION HAS AGREED WITH GOVERNMENT TO EFFECT A TWELVE (12) PERCENT SALARY INCREAMENT WITH EFFECT FROM 1ST JANUARY,2022 AS WELL AS INCREASE THE RATE OF COMPUTATION OF TRANSPORT ALLOWANCE BY FIFTEEN (15) PERCENT WITH EFFECT FROM THE SAME DATE.

MEMBERS ARE FURTHER INFORMED THAT ALL SALARY BASED ALLOWANCES SHALL BE REVERTED TO BEING PAID AS PERCENTAGE OF THE PREVAILING SALARIES.

THE UNION HAS FURTHER AGREED TO CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH GOVERNMENT ON MATTERS THAT AFFECT TEACHERS WELFARE. THEREFORE, THE OUTCOME OF THE DISCUSSION SHALL BE COMMUNICATED AS SOON AS THEY ARE CONCLUDED.

