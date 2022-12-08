Sale Of Gulf Stream Jet To Benefit Citizens- State House

SALE OF GULF STREAM JET TO BENEFIT CITIZENS-BWALYA

State House says President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s decision to sell the Presidential Gulfstream jet is aimed at maximizing the socioeconomic benefits for citizens.

Presidential Spokesperson ANTHONY BWALYA says public resources raised will be redirected to areas of need, particularly in critical sectors such as health and education, water and sanitation.

Mr. BWALYA says President HICHILEMA has a moral obligation to redress and mitigate the social and economic injury occasioned by the acquisition of the Gulfstream.

In a statement released, Mr. BWALYA said it was immoral and an injustice, for the former President EDGAR LUNGU led administration to use close to 200 million dollars of debt money plus interest on acquiring the jet when the economy was under stress.

He further said it is unfortunate that some opposition political leaders are criticizing the President’s decision to forgo and sell the jet.

Mr. BWALYA said it is indicative of the political leaders inability to prioritize the welfare and wellbeing of citizens.

CREDIT: ZNBC