Sale of Mopani, KCM or Toll Gates will require Parliament Approval- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Sale of Mopani, KCM or Toll Gates will require Parliament Approval

On 29th September Konkola Copper Mines Provisional liquidator announced that she had appointed Rand Merchant Bank of South Africa (RMB Holdings Limited) as financial advisor.

This followed an earlier announcement by the Provisonal Liquidator that Government had began a formal search to find an equity partner to the troubled mining giant.

We have heard similar announcements by Government regarding the sale of state assets and engagement of private partners in Public-Private Partnership projects such as the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway or the sale of toll gates.

The Republican Constitution in Article 210 (2) provides for the state to take to Parliament such transactions and seek approval through a two-third majority.

Article 210(2) states that;

A major state asset shall be sold, transformed or otherwise disposed of, as prescribed, subject to the approval of the National Asembly signified by a vote of atleast two-thirds of the Members of Parliament.”

It appears the New Dawn Government is not aware of these provisions of the Constitution as none of the transactions involving state assets under discussion have been submitted to or are intended to be submitted to Parliament for approval.

Just for their notice.