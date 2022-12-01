Sale of the Jet will be illegal without Parliamentary Approval- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Sale of the Jet will be illegal without Parliamentary Approval

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Before he sells the Presidential Jet, President Hakainde Hichilema may need to familiarize himself with

Article 210(2) of the Constitution of Zambia( Amendment) No.2 of 2016.

The said article requires that before a major state asset is disposed off, it be preceded by Parliament signifying approval by a two-third majority vote!

The Presidential Gulf Stream G650 Jet, qualifies to be a major state asset especially that it was bought at the huge cost of $120million.( President Hichilema states that US$193million was used)

The contract signed in in April 2017 between the Government of the Republic of Zambia (Ministry of Defence) and Elbit Systems Ltd(DIB NO. MOD/MPC/024-17) shows that the Jet was bought at US$70million.

The contract further shows that the VIP Aircraft was later fitted with aircraft defense system and poor weather landing systems that cost a further $50million.

The contract was financed by a loan from Israel Discount Bank Ltd.

Listening to the President declaring that he has almost sold the Jet, raises alarm as such a sale will be totally illegal and a serious constitutional breach if Parliament doesn’t approve the sale.