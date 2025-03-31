SALE SKILLS NOT EDGAR LUNGU BECAUSE SOON YOU WILL RUN OUT OF SECRETS TO SHARE AND YOU WILL BE DISCARDED – Chilufya Tayali

Chilufya Tayali wrote;



SALE SKILLS NOT EDGAR LUNGU BECAUSE SOON YOU WILL RUN OUT OF SECRETS TO SHARE AND YOU WILL BE DISCARDED

I know Amos Chanda is desperate because life must be very hard for him.



Imagine hiring himself under Marks Muwe, from being one of the most powerful Presidential spokesperson.



Remember, Amos has some cases in Court, one of which he has been convicted together with the wife. He is one of the few lucky people to enjoy the freedom of bail pending appeal, otherwise he would have been inside like Chitotela, Bowman, GBM among others.





Therefore, I somehow understand his desperation to save himself at all cost.



However, he is doing this the wrong way and I will talk more about it on Wednesday at 20:00hrs, sharing my experiences.





It is very naive to think that you can win confidence of others by selling out those you were with before, no matter the differences.





Okay…. go on share as much as you want, but when you are done, how do you think your knew friends will look at you? Do you think they will trust you? 🤦‍♂️





Anyway, we will talk about this on Wednesday at 20:00hrs.



TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!