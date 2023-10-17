Salva Kiir to host Sudan leaders for peace talks

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir says he will host representatives of Sudanese political leaders in the capital, Juba, in a bid to end the brutal six-month conflict.

A statement from Mr Kiir’s press unit says the meeting will take place next week, but it does not mention who will attend.

Mr Kiir appealed to the military and political leaders in Sudan “to end the ongoing conflict through peaceful dialogue”.

He spoke on Monday evening after a briefing from the deputy chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Malik Agar Eyre, on the latest development in Sudan.

South Sudan president’s national security adviser, Tut Gatluak Manime, says Sudan’s leaders will review the Juba Peace Agreement – signed in 2020 between then transitional government and rebel factions – while seeking a way to resolve the current crisis.

The Sudanese army has been fighting its former allies, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April.

Thousands have been killed and more than five million people displaced, according to a UN estimate. On Sunday the conflict marked six months.

Analysts believe Mr Kiir is in a better position to mediate between Sudanese rivals.

In June, the East African regional bloc Igad appointed Kenyan President William Ruto to lead the quartet mediation team to resolve Sudan’s conflict.

The Sudanese army rejected the Kenyan-led initiative, accusing Mr Ruto of maintaining strategic relations with the RSF, an allegation Kenya denied.