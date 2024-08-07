SALVATION ARMY OFFICERS DISOWN SINFUL CONGREGANT



THE Salvation Army Church in Lusaka has distanced itself from a woman whose story about her marrying two men was published on Kalemba this morning.



According to the story, Ackless Hamwiinga, a 35-year old woman of Barlastone area and a committed member of the Salvation Army Church is married to Dragan Mupukuta and the couple has three children.



However, it has been reported that while her husband was out on duty as a truck driver, Ackless married another man with whom she now, has a two-month old baby.



These details were revealed in the Matero Local Court where Ackless’ original husband has sued her for divorce.



Following the publication of the story, high-ranking members of the church stormed Kalemba offices in Lusaka’s Kabwata swearing that Ackless was no longer a member of their flock.



In the company of Major Cherister Hanuka, the Bishop in charge of Lusaka North West Division, Salvation Army Church public relations officer Major Chrispin Hangoma said Ackless left the church many months ago.



“I wish to state very clearly, that Ackless Hamwiinga is no longer a member of Salvation Army Church, she left the church way back, about three years ago. We distance ourselves as the church,” Major Hangoma said.



“As a church, we cannot be inclined in the issue of Ackless Hamiinga,” Hangoma he added.



Major Hangoma emphatically stressed thar Ackless was on her own.



“She stands on her own, she is on her own and we are reliably informed, and we understand and we know it, that Ackless Hamwiinga belongs to a different church other than the Salvation Army, said Major Hangoma.



CAPTION: (Left)Major Cherister Hanuka, the Bishop in Lusaka North West Division, Salvation Army Church with public relations officer Major Chrispin Hangoma at Kalemba offices this morning.



CREDIT: Kalemba