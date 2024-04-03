“Same music every single week, so boring” – PSG’s coach fumes over Mbappé substitution questions

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique expressed frustration with journalists who repeatedly inquire about decisions regarding Kylian Mbappé’s playing time, labelling such questioning as “boring.”

Despite his team’s commendable 2-0 victory over Marseille in Le Classique on Sunday, even after playing with 10 men for over 50 minutes, Enrique remained irked when asked about substituting Mbappé for Gonçalo Ramos in the 65th minute.

“It’s the same music, every single week. It’s so boring,” he said on the Amazon Prime Video broadcast after the result.

“I am the manager. I make decisions every day, every week. I am going to the same until my last day in Paris.

“I always try to find the best solution for my team. Maybe I am wrong, but I think I am right.”

Since news broke of Kylian Mbappé’s intention to depart PSG and negotiations with Real Madrid commenced, manager Luis Enrique has frequently omitted him from the starting lineup or substituted him off during matches.

Despite this, Mbappé has remained pivotal in PSG’s Champions League endeavors, with sources revealing that he and Enrique held discussions in early March to address concerns over reduced playing time.

As PSG faces Barcelona in the quarterfinals, Enrique expressed optimism that Mbappé might reconsider his decision to leave, especially if the team achieves success in multiple competitions.