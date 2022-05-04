SAME SCRIPT: Cyber Law PF Hurriedly Enacted Before 2021 Polls Haunting Its Members

Just like the non-bailable motor vehicle theft law enacted by MMD under Frederick Chiluba, the cyber law crafted by the PF has become a good piece of legislation law enforcement is using to target critical bloggers.

The PF Are Crying Foul After Two Of Its Social Media Happy Members Are In Custody

HERE IS THE LAMENTATION

Another PF Blogger Detained

Victor Kapungwe, a member of Grassroot Media based in Chambeshi, was picked and has been detained since 26th April 2022.

He becomes the second blogger after Joshua Malama was detained last week.

He is being investigated for cases under the Cybercrime and Cyber Laws of Zambia. S