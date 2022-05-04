SAME SCRIPT: Cyber Law PF Hurriedly Enacted Before 2021 Polls Haunting Its Members
Just like the non-bailable motor vehicle theft law enacted by MMD under Frederick Chiluba, the cyber law crafted by the PF has become a good piece of legislation law enforcement is using to target critical bloggers.
The PF Are Crying Foul After Two Of Its Social Media Happy Members Are In Custody
HERE IS THE LAMENTATION
Another PF Blogger Detained
Victor Kapungwe, a member of Grassroot Media based in Chambeshi, was picked and has been detained since 26th April 2022.
He becomes the second blogger after Joshua Malama was detained last week.
He is being investigated for cases under the Cybercrime and Cyber Laws of Zambia. S