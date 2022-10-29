Samfya man arrested for allegedly having canal knowledge of a she goat before killing it

SAMFYA MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY HAVING CARNAL KNOWLEDGE OF A GOAT

By Patricia Male

Police in Samfya have arrested a 30 year old suspect identified as John Chipulu for the offence of bestiality for allegedly having canal knowledge of a she goat.

The incident occurred between October 27, 2022 around 21:00 hours and October 28, 2022 around 05:00 hours at Mashimi village in Samfya district.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale says police investigations revealed that in September 2022, the owner of the goat identified as Bebiana Ngosa asked her neighbor to be keeping her she goat which was a kid.

Mr. Mwale explains that on October 28, 2022 around 05:00 hours, the goat was discovered dead and untied from the tree it was tied to with visible human footprints around.

He says community members then followed the footprints which led to the suspects’ house who admitted to have stolen the goat and took it to his house where he had canal knowledge of it and later pushed a stick in its vagina causing it to die instantly.

Mr. Mwale says police officers took the goat for postmortem and results revealed that there was evidence of sexual penetration on the goat’s anus and vagina.

