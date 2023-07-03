SAMFYA MAN MURDERS EX-WIFE

A 44 year old woman of Samfya District has died after allegedly being beaten by her former husband.

Esther Matiya who is also a former employee of Chifunabuli District Council was allegedly murdered during a fight between 1st and 2nd July with her former husband, Vincent Kurebo, who is now on the run.

It has been reported that after a fight ensued, the woman advised her two children aged five and ten to leave the house and go to a family friend’s house and when they returned in the morning they found the house locked but managed to check through the bedroom window and saw their mother lying down in a pool of blood, with a pounding stick stained in blood besides her.