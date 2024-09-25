Samfya uncles accuse 2-month old baby of sleeping with their wives, axe him to death



TWO men in Samfya District of Luapula have gruesomely chopped to pieces a two-month old baby they said had been having sex with their wives.



https://www.facebook.com/share/p/bh8mDEWbUVBcnfqs/?mibextid=oFDknk



According to a report by Diamond TV, the two men got hold of their sister’s new born son, axed him into tiny pieces while his mother watched and tossed his remains into a garbage pit.



Upon being arrested, one of the men told police that the infant had been turning into a snake and having sex with his wife in her sleep.



Kalemba September 25, 2024