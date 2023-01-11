SAMPA HITS THE ROAD IN THE EAST

Miles Sampa on a campaign trail in Eastern province for the PF presidency. He is one of the front runners according to our independent analysis. He just needs to prove to PF members that he is serious as some take him as a joker.

The recent poll saw him dropping instead of gaining. He must sit down and recheck his strategy otherwise he enjoys more support among the Youth than any of the Candidates.

Our opinion poll also saw a lot of gain for Brian Mundubile who we understand he is the favorite within the ranks and file of PF.

Mundubile a lawyer – Businessman turned politician has so far been on the ground and offering checks and balances. He is viewed as a serious, mature and sobber politician. He just needs to win the support of the Youth as they are now the ones who decide the president.

This message also goes to those PF structures who will be deciding who to led the party. Think beyond your party and realize that the politics of lies, thurgery and tribalism is gone.

Zambians are seriously looking for an alternative, something better than the new dawn.