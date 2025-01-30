SAMPA, POLICE OFFICER DENIES STEALING MONEY FROM A NIGERIAN NATIONAL

FORMER Kasama Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kelvin Sampa and a police officer have joined in singing one of the late Dandy Krazy’s ‘Not Guilty’ chorus after they were accused of stealing US$5,600 andK6,000 cash from a Nigerian national.

Sampa, who is also appearing in other courtrooms at the Lusaka magistrate court for different charges and his co-accused cop, Richard Shula appeared before resident magistrate, Kawama Mwamfuli on two counts of theft and theft by servant contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence allege that Sampa on January 5, 2024 in Lusaka jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown stole US$5,600 and K6,600 the property of Augustus Inyang Akpan.

The duo pleaded not guilty and the court adjourned the matter to March 19, 2025 for commencement of trial.

Kalemba