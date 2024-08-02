Sampa seeks High Court intervention to block Chabinga’s PF presidency



Matero Member of Parliament, Miles Sampa, has sought the intervention of the Lusaka High Court to prevent Robert Chabinga from acting as the Patriotic Front (PF) party’s president.



Sampa claimed his position as the legitimate president, arguing that Chabinga’s actions, if unchecked, could cause irreparable damage to the party.



In his defence and counterclaim against PF Secretary-General Morgan Ng’ona, Sampa aimed to nullify his expulsion as a member and president of the PF.



He filed ex parte summons for an interim injunction, stating that on June 30, 2024, he exercised his presidential powers to relieve Chabinga of his duties as opposition leader and removed him from the central committee.



Sampa also dissolved the central committee, in line with the party’s constitution, and notified all members.



Sampa claimed Chabinga’s continued actions would cause harm and confusion within the PF, undermining the party’s leadership.



He argued that this justified an interim injunction to restrain Chabinga or his agents from presenting himself as acting president and performing any related functions