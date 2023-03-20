SAMPA’S CASE ADJOURNED

…As his lawyers fail to serve contempt papers on PF Officials as demanded by law….

The matter in which Matero MP Hon. Miles Sampa has sued Patriotic Front Acting Secretary General, Hon. Nixon Chilangwa and Hon Given Lubinda has been adjourned to 21st April 2023.

In this case, Miles Sampa is contesting his six-weeks suspension and has also challenged the legitimacy of the position of Given Lubinda as Acting President, and Hon. Nixon Chilangwa as Acting Secretary General.

Members of the Central Committee Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba and Michelle Phiri Kazala were at Lusaka High Court on behalf of the party.

Lusaka High Court Judge Timothy Katenekwa heard the preliminary petition of contempt proceedings against Chilangwa, Lubinda and Hon. Raphael Nakacinda.

Iven Levi Legal Practitioners, lawyers for Hon. Miles Sampa stated that they had failed to serve the commital of contempt on the PF officials. They have informed the court that they will apply to serve through substitute service.

Jonas Zimba from Makebi Zulu Advocates also informed the Court that they have issued contempt proceedings against Mr. Sampa for his conduct that was contemptous to the court.

📸PF Media Team