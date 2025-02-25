“SAMPA’S FLOOD OF FALSEHOODS: A REBUTTAL TO HIS MISGUIDED CRITICISM OF PRESIDENT HICHILEMA”



By Timmy Nyambe- Wagon Media



Miles Sampa’s recent Facebook post attempting to criticize President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership during the current floods in Lusaka is a clear example of his desperation to gain political relevance. Sampa’s hypocrisy is staggering, considering his own dismal record as Mayor of Lusaka and MP for Matero.





While Sampa is busy playing politics, the people of Matero are coming together to support each other during this difficult time. The councillor’s pages are filled with calls for help and support, but Sampa is too busy grandstanding to notice.





Sampa’s question about what the President should be doing to address the floods is rich, coming from someone who had four years as Mayor of Lusaka to address the issue of flooding, but failed to do so. What did Sampa do to prevent the annual flooding in Lusaka during his tenure as Mayor? The answer is nothing.



Furthermore, Sampa’s criticism of President Hichilema’s decision not to cut short his trip to Egypt is misguided. The President’s presence in Egypt is crucial for promoting Zambia’s economic interests and attracting investment. Meanwhile, the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) is capable of handling the flood response without the President’s physical presence.



Sampa’s attempt to shift the blame for the floods to President Hichilema is a classic case of deflection. The fact is that the PF government, which Sampa was a part of, failed to address the issue of flooding in Lusaka, and now he wants to blame the current administration for the mess he helped create.





Sampa’s flood of falsehoods will not fool the Zambian people. His desperate attempt to gain political relevance by criticizing President Hichilema’s leadership will only serve to further erode his own credibility.



WAGON MEDIA