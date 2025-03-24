SAMPA’S GRANDSTANDING: A DIVERSION FROM MATERO’S REAL ISSUES



By Timmy



Miles Sampa’s recent article trying to paint the UPND government in a bad light is a clear indication of his desperation to regain political relevance. However, his attempt falls flat in the face of his own hypocrisy and deceit.





Firstly, Sampa’s concern for Hon. Ronald Chitotela’s imprisonment on a “politically linked case” rings hollow. If Sampa truly cared about justice, he would be speaking out against the violence and lawlessness that Chitotela was convicted of, rather than trying to politicize the issue.





Moreover, Sampa’s own constituency, Matero, is plagued by serious issues, including the rise of junkies who are terrorizing innocent citizens. Instead of addressing these pressing concerns, Sampa is more interested in grandstanding on social media and trying to score cheap political points.





It’s also worth noting that Sampa’s attempt to link Chitotela’s imprisonment to the UPND government’s alleged “persecution” of opposition members is a blatant lie. The courts have their own ways of operating, and Chitotela’s conviction was based on the evidence presented, not on any political agenda.





Miles Sampa’s article is nothing but a desperate attempt to regain relevance in the political arena. His hypocrisy and deceit are evident for all to see, and his failure to address the real issues affecting his constituency is a clear indication of his lack of leadership.



