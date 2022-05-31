SAMUEL BANDA BACKS M’MEMBE’S SOCIALISM AGENDA

..says capitalism has not worked for Zambia’s development

Tuesday…May 31 2022

Advocates for National Democracy and Develoment (ANDD) says socialism is the way to go because capitalism has not done Zambia any better.

In a statement, ANDD Executive Director, Samuel Banda notes that capitalism has only perpetuated imperialism and abuse of the country’s wealth.

He observes for example that Zambia which once had mineral resources and a vast industrial infrastructure has not yielded anything tangible benefits from that resource apart from the devastating effects of privatisation which was brought about by capitalism.

He recalls how Zambia whose industrial success can be attributed to Dr Kenneth Kaunda socialist approach has unfortunately been destroyed by the coming of capitalism.

“Dr Kaunda built infrastructure and a strong industrial backbone which only crumbled at the hands of the imperialists who were embraced by capitalists” he notes with a call for a change of approach.

“It is profoundly clear that Zambia has not become better through the capitalism approach because only a few have come out rich when the majority of Zambians have remained poor” Mr Banda has observed.

He has since commended Mr Fred M’membe socialist approach and says Zambia needs to embrace such type of a trajectory to get out of the socioeconomic challenges been faced in the country currently.