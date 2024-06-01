Samuel Eto’o apologises after viral heated exchange with Cameroon coach

President of the Cameroon Football Federation, Samuel Eto’o, has apologised for his effrontery towards Cameroon’s new head coach, Marc Brys.

Eto’o, in a press conference on Thursday, May 20, 2024, apologised and declared his full support for the Belgian gaffer.

“You have my support. I’m happy to have spoken with the coach, to whom I’ve also apologised for the last episode. You have my support,” he said.

In a viral video on social media, Eto’o and Brys clashed during a meeting at the federation’s head office ahead of their two World Cup qualifiers in June.

France 24 reported that the incident ensued after Eto’o and the federation invited Marc Brys to a ‘working session’ ahead of Cameroon’s games against Cape Verde and Angola.

An angry Samuel Eto’o could be heard in the video telling Coach Brys, “I’m the president; you don’t talk to me like that. Do you think I can do this in Belgium? So, how do you think you can do this in Cameroon?”

The report further stated that even before the row between him and the coach, Eto’o instructed and ensured that a government official was removed from the building where the meeting was being held.

The rancorous relationship between Eto’o and Coach Brys takes its roots from the appointment of the Belgian directly by the government, much to the opposition and displeasure of Eto’o and his administration.

Cameroon is due to play two World Cup 2026 qualifiers in June. The Indomitable Lions will host the Cape Verde Islands on June 8 and then travel to Angola three days later.

The team currently tops Group D on goal difference, ahead of Cape Verde and Libya, with four points each from two games.

Apologies 😔 and peace ✌️ at last.



Fecafoot president Samuel Etoo calls for calm and apologises following the stormy exchange with Belgian coach Marc Brys.



Accepts his appointment & reiterates his support for the new #Cameroon coach ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/yFVV5YeTQy — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) May 30, 2024