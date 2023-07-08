Samuel Simukoko, a fitness and car enthusiast has died aged 34 in a road accident

Matero and Matero Gym Mourns Sam
Samuel Simukoko, an active member of the Matero Body Building Team, has died.
Sam died in a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on Great East Road near Northmead Total Filling Station.
May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace
Below is the Report from the Police
July 7,2023-Manda Hill Police recorded a Fatal Road Traffic Accident which occurred today, July 7,2023, at 01:55 hours along Great East Road opposite North Mead Total filling station in Lusaka.
Involved was a driver M/Samuel Simukoko aged 34 of unknown House number in Villa Elizabeth Lusaka who was driving a BMW registration number B 797 which was extensively damaged.The accident happened when the driver was driving along Great East Road from East to West when he reached at a point opposite NorthMead Total filling station due to excessive speed he lost control of the Vehicle and went to hit on the kerbs of the middle of the road then the Vehicle spined off the road to the left side and hit into the street pole light. Due to the impact, the driver sustained fatal injuries, and he died whilst on the way to Levy Mwanawasa hospital. The deceased body is lying at Levy Mwanawasa hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.
Rae Hamoonga
POLICE SPOKESPERSON