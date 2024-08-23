Samukonga among Olympic athletes paid – Government



SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu says Government has started paying allowances owed to Athletes that represented the country, at the just ended Paris Olympic Games.



Nkandu clarified that the athletes started receiving their allowance two days ago and among those that have been paid is sprinter Muzala Samukonga and boxer Patrick Chinyemba.



The Sports Minister told ZNBC News that the only allowance that the Government has not yet paid Muzala, is for winning the bronze at the Paris Olympics.



He said the Ministry had paid all the Athletes their local camping allowances before leaving for the Olympics and what is owed is the allowances for the time they were in France.



Nkandu said the government is concerned and disappointed, with the growing trend of athletes rushing to the media whenever they have grievances.



Credit: ZNBC