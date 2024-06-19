SAMUKONGA SEEKS TO DEFEND TITLE AND SECURE OLYMPIC SPOT AT CAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

With only 28 days left until the Paris 2024 Olympics, Team Zambia is preparing to compete in the 23rd CAA Senior Africa Championships, scheduled from June 21 to June 26, 2024. Muzala Samukonga, the reigning 400m champion, will defend his title and join the 4×400m men’s relay team in hopes of qualifying for the Paris Olympics with a faster time and improved ranking.

The team, led by coaches Douglas Kalembo and Kezzias Nyendwa, includes talented athletes such as David Mulenga, Emeldah Kapunjila, Patrick Nyambe, Rhoda Njobvu, Quincy Malekani, Niddy Mingilishi, and Kennedy Luchembe. They will compete in individual races, aiming to win medals and secure Olympic qualification.

The women’s team aims to win individual medals and qualify for the 4x400m relays. Team Zambia is working hard and determined to put on a strong performance at the championships and bring glory to the country.

