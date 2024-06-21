SAMUKONGA WITHDRAWS FROM CAA SENIOR AFRICAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

2022 Senior African Champion Muzala Samukonga will not defend his title, following his withdrawal from the 2024 CAA Senior African Championships to be held in Douala, Cameroon from 21st to 26th June.

This is due to un-comfortability of his right hamstring which could result in an injury if he decides to compete for the African title on the track.

In a statement, Samukonga says he cannot afford to risk his future in athletics by competing at the Senior African Championship with an uncomfortable hamstring.

However, the 2022 Commonwealth Champion has requested for support and understanding from fans, saying he is committed to his recovery and will return on the track with enhanced motivation.

Samukonga is expected to make an appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games to be held from 26th July to 11th August, a competition he will need to adequately prepare for, having qualified in May.

Diamond TV