Guest Article



By Phillip Banda



Samukonga’s Allowance: A Matter of Fairness and National Pride



As Zambia continues to bask in the glory of Samukonga’s historic bronze medal win at the Olympics, a pressing question remains: why has he not received his allowance? This young athlete has brought unparalleled pride and recognition to our nation, and it’s essential we recognize his achievements with the compensation he deserves.



A HISTORIC ACHIEVEMENT



Samukonga’s bronze medal win is a feat only previously achieved by Samuel Matete’s silver medal in 1996. This remarkable achievement deserves recognition and reward, not only for Samukonga’s dedication but also for the pride he has brought to our nation.



LIFTING THE ZAMBIAN FLAG HIGH



Samukonga has consistently lifted the Zambian flag high at various international athletics competitions, bringing pride and honor to our nation. His dedication and excellence should be acknowledged and compensated, inspiring a new generation of young Zambians to strive for excellence in sports.



FAIRNESS AND EQUALITY



If football players receive their full allowances, why should Samukonga be treated differently? It’s essential to recognize and reward his achievements equally, promoting fairness and motivation across all sports.



INVESTING IN OUR SPORTING FUTURE



Paying Samukonga his allowance is not only a matter of fairness but also a necessary investment in our nation’s sporting future. Let us recognize and reward his achievements, inspiring a new generation of Zambian athletes to reach for excellence.



CONCLUSION



In conclusion, Samukonga’s allowance is not just a matter of personal compensation; it’s a matter of national pride and investment in our sporting future. Let us come together to recognize and reward his achievements, inspiring a brighter sporting future for Zambia.