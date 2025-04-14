SANDF battles to stay combat-ready as budget cuts top R54 billion



The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has seen its budget slashed by more than R54 billion over the past 15 years, significantly impacting its operational capabilities.



According to reports, the funds were reallocated to other government departments and used to prop up struggling state-owned enterprises (SOEs).



These persistent cuts have left the SANDF grappling with a shrinking operational capacity, outdated equipment, and growing challenges in maintaining military readiness.