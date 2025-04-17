SANDF denies forcing soldiers to attend Easter church service



The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has strongly denied accusations from the South African National Defence Union (SANDU) that is forcing its members to attend an Easter church service.



The claims emerged after SANDU alleged that SANDF leadership had issued a directive compelling personnel to join the religious event, raising concerns over freedom of religion and the potential for coercion within the military.



In response, the SANDF issued a statement rejecting these claims, asserting that no official order was given to mandate attendance at any religious gathering. The statement further emphasized that participation in such events is entirely voluntary, in line with policies that uphold individual rights and religious freedoms.