Sangwa ready to work with PF to stop UPND



ZAMBIA’s renowned constitutional lawyer, State Counsel John Sangwa, has announced his willingness to partner with the Patriotic Front (PF) to oppose any constitutional amendments being promulgated by the President Hakainde Hichilema and his United Party for National Development (UPND).





Mr Sangwa SC has strongly criticized the UPND for claiming there are lacunae in the constitution that could lead Zambia not holding its periodical general elections for up to nine years, asserting the claims are perilously baseless.



In his second appearance on Emmanuel Mwamba’s Conversation Podcast, Mr Sangwa has declared that he would oppose the UPND plan to adulterate the constitution with his whole.



“Just like we opposed the amendments of the Constitution by PF through Bill 10, we must hold UPND to the same standard. We cannot allow the amendments of the Constitution simply because UPND opposed it before,” Mr Sangwa said.