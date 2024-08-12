SANGWA WRITES HH, CAUTIONS AGAINST ALTERING THE CONSTITUTION



CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel says it is commendable that President Hakainde Hichilema has so far not succumbed to the temptation of creating or amending the Constitution.



And Sangwa says President Hichilema should respect the constitutional limitations of his office and do better than his predecessor, Edgar Lungu.



Meanwhile, Sangwa says President Hichilema’s primary focus should be to address the pressing economic, social and political challenges being faced in the country.



.In a letter to President Hichilema dated August 8, 2024, Sangwa said the head of state’s response that he had no interest in manipulating the Constitution for his personal benefit was commendable. “I take this opportunity to commend you for clarifying your position on the allegation that you…



NEWSDIGGERS