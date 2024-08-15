SANGWA’s REMARKS UNFORTUNATE – DPP

Director of Public Prosecutions -DPP- GILBERT PHIRI says constitutional lawyer JOHN SANGWA’s comments made during a recent interview suggesting that the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act is being abused is unfortunate.

Mr. PHIRI says Mr. SANGWA’s comments are not only misleading but also come at a critical time when Zambia is under review for compliance with the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

Mr. PHIRI says the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act is designed to combat organised crime and does not require a prior criminal conviction for assets to be forfeited.

He says this legal approach is consistent with international standards, citing similar laws in other countries and the endorsement of such measures by the United Nations.

The Director of Public Prosecutions says asset forfeiture cases in Zambia are handled with diligence and transparency, and that the law serves as a crucial tool in the fight against sophisticated financial crimes.

In a statement to ZNBC News today, Mr. PHIRI also refuted claims of abuse, noting that investigations are thorough and conducted in the public interest.

He said his office is committed to prosecuting cases fairly and ensuring that the laws in place are used effectively to recover assets illicitly acquired, with the ultimate goal of safeguarding the interests of ordinary Zambians.