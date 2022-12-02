SA’s opposition DA Party Plans To Move Presidential Impeachment Motion

OPPOSITION PLANS TO MOVE PRESIDENTIAL IMPEACHMENT MOTION

South Africa’s opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party plans to table a motion in parliament calling for an early election, as President Cyril Ramaphosa grapples with a scandal that has the potential to cost him his job.

The president has been accused of covering up a $4million theft from his farm in 2020, including kidnapping and bribing the burglars into silence. He denies any wrongdoing.

The country’s parliament is set to examine a report on the scandal and decide whether or not to launch impeachment proceedings next week.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the country cannot leave it up to the ruling party to “choose the future of our country” – referring to the upcoming ANC conference where Ramaphosa will seek a second term as the leader of the ruling party.