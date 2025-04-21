SASFED slams McKenzie for ‘nepotism’ and ‘unprofessional conduct’ in Arts Sector



The South African Screen Federation (SASFED) has raised the alarm over what it describes as troubling interference in the country’s creative sector by Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.



According to City, SASFED accused McKenzie of fostering nepotism, political patronage, and unprofessional practices within state-funded cultural institutions. “We cannot stand by while this institution is destabilised,” the federation warned, stressing the importance of safeguarding the independence and integrity of South Africa’s arts bodies.



Further allegations surfaced claiming that McKenzie, along with the department’s acting Director General, was treating the arts and culture budget like a “personal slush fund” and called for immediate intervention from the Public Protector and the parliamentary portfolio committee.





The criticism adds to growing scrutiny of McKenzie’s leadership. On March 30, TimesLIVE reported on the minister’s controversial and swiftly reversed appointment of Jonas White, a figure with a known history of sexual misconduct and corruption, to the council of the Market Theatre Foundation.



Concerns about McKenzie’s direction have persisted since his appointment. A report by OkayAfrica dated October 25, 2024, highlighted the industry’s discontent over the minister’s failure to present a coherent, long-term vision for the arts despite his headline-grabbing decisions.



As calls for oversight grow louder, the arts sector braces for a potential showdown with the minister, amid fears of political interference threatening its core institutions.